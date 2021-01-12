Tires slashed and other reports
Police received a report at 9:14 a.m. Monday of tires that were slashed on a 2008 Honda Accord at 210 E. Front St. Damage was estimated at $200.
2 arrested on warrants
Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ashley Rose Dunkleberger, 23, on a warrant at 4:06 p.m. Monday at 83068 Freeborn County Road 46 in Hayward.
Deputies served Charlie Morris, 52, with a warrant at 5:01 p.m. Monday in the Freeborn County jail, 411 S. Broadway.
Hit-and-run reported
Police received a report at 10:24 a.m. Monday of a hit-and-run crash at 116 S. Washington Ave. The reporting party was unsure when the damage occurred.
