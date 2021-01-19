Vehicle rummaged through and other reports
A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 1:49 p.m. Monday at 806 Troy Road. A handicap placard was taken.
Vehicle egged
A vehicle was reported egged at 11:30 a.m. Monday at 1901 Johnson St. The incident reportedly happened overnight.
Attempted break-in reported
An attempted break-in of a shed was reported at 11:48 a.m. Monday at 502 Water St.
Purse stolen
A possible theft of a purse was reported at 5:01 p.m. Monday at 2222 E. Main St. The purse was reportedly stolen sometime between Thursday and Monday.
