Slippery roads likely tonight because of freezing rain, light snow

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory as freezing drizzle is expected to develop across southern Minnesota this afternoon and spread across western Wisconsin this evening.

The freezing rain will transition into light snow, which will continue through daybreak Sunday morning.

According to the weather agency, a light glaze of ice is expected with snow ranging from 1 to 3 inches.

People should plan on slippery road conditions and use caution while driving.

The weather advisory remains in effect through 6 a.m. Sunday.

