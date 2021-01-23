Wells woman injured in rollover on I-90

A Wells woman was injured Thursday afternoon after a vehicle rollover on Interstate 90 near Albert Lea.

Kim Elizabeth Kastens, 48, was taken by Mayo Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report stated Kastens was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on I-90 at 4:52 p.m. when her vehicle left the roadway and rolled into the median on a snowy and icy portion near milepost 155.

Kastens was wearing her seatbelt, and alcohol was not a factor.

The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance.