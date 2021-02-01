February 25, 2021

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:47 am Thursday, February 25, 2021

Police arrested Anthony Duane Hauge, 28, for driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of S.E. Broadway and St. John Ave. 

 

1 arrested on warrant

Deputies arrested Robert James Wipf, 36, on a felony warrant at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday at 105 North Star Road in Alden.  

 

Purse stolen

Police received a report of a purse that was stolen at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday at 506 Grace St. 

