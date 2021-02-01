1 arrested for DWI and other reports
Police arrested Anthony Duane Hauge, 28, for driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of S.E. Broadway and St. John Ave.
1 arrested on warrant
Deputies arrested Robert James Wipf, 36, on a felony warrant at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday at 105 North Star Road in Alden.
Purse stolen
Police received a report of a purse that was stolen at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday at 506 Grace St.
You Might Like
Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 23
Deviany Del Angel, 30, 509 Triangle Drive. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280. Sherman James Haugland, 39, 406... read more