1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Police arrested Anthony Duane Hauge, 28, for driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of S.E. Broadway and St. John Ave.

1 arrested on warrant

Deputies arrested Robert James Wipf, 36, on a felony warrant at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday at 105 North Star Road in Alden.

Purse stolen

Police received a report of a purse that was stolen at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday at 506 Grace St.