1 arrested for meth possession and other reports

Deputies arrested Kyle T. Kearns, 30, for fifth-degree meth possession after a traffic stop at 1:03 a.m. Wednesday in Interstate 90 near milepost 146.

1 arrested on warrant, drug charges

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Heidi Christine Fredericks, 51, on a local warrant and drug charges at 7:47 a.m. Tuesday at 10387 640th Ave., Emmons.

1 arrested for drunken driving

Police arrested Duane Anthony Ranum, 51, for driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 2:18 a.m. Tuesday at 331 S. Broadway.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday of theft by fraud. Someone had reportedly had several fraudulent transactions on several accounts.

Vehicle keyed

Police received a report at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday of a vehicle that was reported keyed at 1609 Academy Ave.