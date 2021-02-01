1 arrested for meth possession and other reports
Police arrested Amy Marie Gomez, 30, for methamphetamine possession and Nathaniel Rojas, 23, was cited for driving after revocation after a traffic stop at 10:02 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Main Street and Morningside Road.
Liquor reported stolen
A couple bottles of liquor were reported stolen at 9:30 a.m. Friday at 1617 W. Main St. Theft was valued at about $69.
Items reported stolen
Numerous items were reported stolen at 11:58 a.m. Friday at 1302 Madison Ave.
1 arrested for domestic assault
Police arrested Divad David Bellikka, 19, for domestic assault and minor consumption at 10:13 p.m. Friday at 411 Maurice Ave.
1 arrested on warrant
Manuel Velez Jr., 33, turned himself in on a Department of Corrections warrant at 10:16 p.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.
Person reported tampering with vehicle
Police received a report at 4:37 p.m. Sunday that someone was reportedly tampering with a vehicle at 228 W. Clark St. An iPhone was recovered.
