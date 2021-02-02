2 arrested after reported domestic incidents and other reports
Police arrested Adam John Haeska, 32, after receiving a report of a domestic assault at 8:09 a.m. Wednesday at 1310 Academy Ave.
Police arrested MIchael Ray Sanders Jr., 48, for felony domestic assault and second-degree assault at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday at 2333 Margaretha Ave.
Thefts reported
A full LP tank was reported stolen from off a fish house at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday at 22175 736th Ave., Albert Lea. The tank was reportedly taken sometime in the previous 24 hours.
Wood materials were reported taken at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday from under a plastic tarp at 1118 S. Broadway.
A gray Mongoose Rebel bike was reported stolen at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday at 527 Triangle Drive.
Handgun stolen
A handgun was reported stolen from inside of a residence at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday at 713 Minnesota Ave. The gun was taken sometime between Jan. 7 and Jan. 28.
