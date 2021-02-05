5 teenagers after 2 vehicle pursuits in Albert Lea

Five 14-year-olds were arrested Tuesday morning after leading law enforcement on two separate vehicle chases in Albert Lea.

Police stated shortly after 7 a.m., police received a report that a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country van had been stolen from 313 Bancroft Drive and was last seen headed toward Richway Drive. The owner reportedly had the garage door open and had started the vehicle to warm it up when it was taken.

Shortly after, the city’s public safety director was on his way to work when the vehicle reportedly came up on him. The van matched the description of the one that had just been taken, and he activated his lights in the area near Lakeview Boulevard and Vine Street. The van, along with the Toyota Rav4 that was traveling with it, took off.

Police stated the public safety director stayed with one vehicle and other officers followed the other.

The Toyota Rav4 went south, reaching speeds of at least 50 mph, and the chase ended when the driver turned onto a dead end street on Poplar Avenue. Police stated the three occupants jumped out of the vehicle while it was still moving, before the vehicle drove into a snowbank. The teenagers took off on foot and were arrested quickly after.

The minivan reportedly turned west onto Fountain Street, reaching speeds of at least 80 mph. Police stated the vehicle was traveling too fast to make the turn onto Minnesota Highway 13 and ended up in the west ditch of Highway 13. The two occupants in that vehicle also got out and ran and were quickly apprehended.

Police stated four of the teenagers were from St. Paul, and police believe one lives in Albert Lea.

The Toyota Rav4 belonged to the family of one of the boys.

The juveniles were transported to a secure detention facility awaiting charges.

The Police Department was assisted by Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies.