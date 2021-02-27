April Jeppson: The sun is shining and things feel at peace

Every Little Thing by April Jeppson

I love the way the sun brightens up everything. The trees look prettier, the snow becomes blindingly white and it even brightens my mood. Whether it’s January and minus 10 or July and 97, the sun feels amazing. In July I might opt to sit under a tree in the shade, but I’m still appreciating it, just from a safe distance.

I saw the sun this week. I felt it’s warmth on my arm as I was driving. I watched it slowly melt away the snow in my driveway. Oh sun, how I’ve missed you.

As I was walking toward my car the other day I noticed a smile form on my lips. The air feels different when the sun is out. It’s been so cold lately that 30 degrees with the sun shining feels like shorts weather. Well, who am I kidding, we live in Minnesota — 30 and sunny is shorts weather.

I’ve been more productive this week. Usually I work till 7:30 or 8 p.m., and then after I kiss the kids and eat dinner, I put my feet up. Usually I work one job then pick up kids or run home to change and run off to another job. Often I don’t get much done besides work and maybe a lunch date during the week. This week was different; it was better. I cleaned out my car on my lunch break. If you know me, like really know me, you understand how huge that is. Instead of immediately watching a show after the kids were down, I tidied up the house a bit. Again, if you know me, this is huge. I’m even looking forward to leaving work a little early tonight so I can cook dinner for the family. As much as I love cooking, I just don’t have the energy for it lately.

I’m not sad or depressed, but man, oh man, winter was starting to take its toll on me. It’s one of those things where you don’t even realize how tired you are until your energy comes back. I can see it now, I was really tired.

I’m not sure if my energy is back in full swing or not. Much like those three unseasonably warm days in March that I know aren’t going to last, I’ll still gladly take it.

I feel good. Life is good. Things feel at peace. I have a warm home to go to at night. I have cars that safely get my family to where we need to be. We have food on the table and jobs to go to. Friends and family that really love us.

There’s bad stuff happening all over the world. Constantly. There is no shortage of negative news on the TV. But the sun is out. I just don’t have the time or the energy to worry about anything right now. I just want to go for a walk and soak it all in before the clouds return.

Albert Lean April Jeppson is a wife, mom, coach and encourager of dreams. Her column appears every Saturday.