Area college students receive honors

Bethel University

Area students at Bethel University in St. Paul were named to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall 2020 semester.

Included were the following students:

Michael Savelkoul, Albert Lea

Travis Jensen, Albert Lea and Clarks Grove

Elizabeth Nelson, New Richland

Grace Nelson, New Richland

The dean’s list honors students who achieve an outstanding scholastic record during a semester with a grade point average of 3.6 or greater.

Buena Vista University

Buena Vista University congratulated more than 500 students who were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list.

The dean’s list recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.

The following local students were recognized:

Emily Rice, Lake Mills

Faith Wedin, Alden

Kathleen Gaetzke, Kensett

Amy Rollene, Kensett

College of St. Scholastica

The College of St. Scholastica announced its fall 2020 dean’s list recipients. The list includes the following local students:

Sydney Dahl of Emmons

Jessica Holland of Bricelyn

Dean’s list members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale. The College of St. Scholastica would like to commend these students for their honorable academic achievements.

Gustavus Adolphus College

The fall semester dean’s list at Gustavus Adolphus College has been released. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average (based on a scale in which 4.0=A) or higher for the semester ending in December 2020.

The following local students were named to the dean’s list:

Agro Gushwa, Geneva

Solveig Stafford, Hartland

Alexandra Combs, New Richland

Kourtney Kulseth, New Richland

Betsy Schoenrock, New Richland

Madison Wagner, New Richland

Marnie Wagner, New Richland

Chelsea Boyden, Northwood

Iowa State University

More than 11,000 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2020 dean’s list. Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

The following local students were on the list:

Nathan Wyatt Buchanan, Albert Lea

Emma Adrianna Loch, Albert Lea

Kyle A. Neidermeier, Albert Lea

Nathan Richard Orban, Emmons

Ryan James Hansen, Freeborn

Halee Justine Miller, Glenville

Rylee Bowman, Lake Mills

Morgan Jae Marie Fritz, Lake Mills

Alessandra Misky Groe, Lake Mills

Colby Groe, Lake Mills

Katelyn Helen Groe, Lake Mills

Drew Joseph Woodley, Lake Mills

Brooke Marie Hoeppner, Northwood

Molly Grace Hunchis, Northwood

Mary Alice Irons, Northwood

Taylor Reese Jorgensen, Northwood

Julia Lynn Quisley, Northwood

Mckenna Delores Hotek, Oakland

Kendra Jo Schultz, Wells

Millikin University

Greta Jacobson of Ellendale was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Millikin University.

Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn dean’s list honors. Students earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average on 12 graded credits earn high dean’s list honors.

North Dakota State University

Area Minnesota students were among the 4,312 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the fall 2020 dean’s list.

A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the dean’s list.

The following are the local students on the list:

Hayden Johnston, Albert Lea

Alex Ulve, Albert Lea

Dani L. Helland, Emmons

Northwestern College

Autumn Muilenburg of Albert Lea has earned a spot on the academic dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Northwestern College.

Students must have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours to be named to the dean’s list.

South Dakota State University

The following students have been named to the dean’s list for academic excellence after the fall 2020 semester at South Dakota State University. To earn dean’s list distinctions, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.

Heather Gilbertson, Albert Lea

Logan Goslee, Glenville

Lauren Hagenson, Kiester

Joseph Bushlack, New Richland

Mallory Geesman, Wells

St. Mary’s University

The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.

The dean’s list includes 465 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.6 or better on a 4.0 scale.

From the local area, students included the following:

Grace Chalmers, Albert Lea

Hailey Warmka, Bricelyn

University of Iowa

More than 7,400 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.

The local students on the list included the following:

Rori Bowman, Lake Mills

Alexandra Eckstrom, Albert Lea

Francesca Eckstrom, Albert Lea

Laura Knudtson, Lake Mills

University of Minnesota-Crookston

Tiara Malakowsky of Hartland was named to the fall semester 2020 dean’s list at the University of Minnesota-Crookston.

To qualify for a place on the dean’s list, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

University of Minnesota-Crookston

Brittany Gast of Albert Lea was named to the fall semester chancellor’s list at the University of Minnesota-Crookston.

To qualify for a place on the chancellor’s list, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 4.0 grade point average.

University of Wisonsin-La Crosse

The following area students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year, ending December 2020:

Ashley Butt, Albert Lea

Natalie Day, Albert Lea

Kayla Jensen, Albert Lea

Emma Johnson, Albert Lea

Kelsey Newman, Alden

To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.

University of Wisconsin-Madison

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.

Recognized from Albert lea was Dayna Edwards.

University of Wisconsin-Stout

The following students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester:

Kevin Smeby, Albert Lea

Leah Meyer, Walters

The list, formerly known as the Chancellor’s Award, is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.