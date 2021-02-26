Area housing authorities receive federal funding for investments in public housing

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development this week awarded more than $2.7 billion in funding to nearly 2,900 public housing authorities across the country, including the one in Albert Lea, to make capital investments in their public housing units.

The grants announced are provided through HUD’s Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate and/or modernize the public housing in their communities, according to a press release.

Housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating systems and installing water conservation measures.

The following area housing authorities received funding: