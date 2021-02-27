Area Learning Center standout student

Jocelyn Galarza

Age: 17

Family: My son, Jesiah, who is 7 months old and also my mom, four sisters and one brother.

Elementary: I went to Halverson Elementary.

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Lein because of all the nice things she did for me.

Favorite book/author: “Stolen Children” by Peg Kehret

Activities: I volunteer at The Rock.

After high school I want to be a cosmetologist.

Advice to younger students: If you always compare yourself to others, you will never find out who you are.