Austin woman killed, another injured after being struck by vehicle

An Austin woman was killed and another injured after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

According to the Mower County Sheriff’s Department, law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to a report of a vehicle hitting two individuals on County Road 46, east of 28th Street NE.

When responders arrived an adult female, 24-year-old Mikayla Ann Sherman, of Austin, and an unidentified juvenile female were discovered laying in the roadway.

The vehicle that struck the two, a 2003 Chevy Tahoe, was in the north ditch of County Road 46. The driver was uninjured.

Both females were transported with life-threatening injuries by Mayo Ambulance. Sherman was later pronounced dead and the juvenile was transported to Rochester for further examination.

Mower County Sheriff’s Department, the Austin Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Austin Fire Department all responded to the accident.

The incident is still under investigation.