BD MEETING – FEBRUARY 2, 2021

Adjourned Meeting Of

The County Board

February 2, 2021

The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:36 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Members present: Commissioners Edwin and Herman in person, with Commissioners Shoff, Belshan, and Forman via Zoom.

Commissioner Belshan offered the following motion; MOVED, approving the agenda as presented with the removal of the item under 6b, Report of Personnel. Motion seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21–030 Approval of the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners Consent Agenda as provided in the Freeborn County Board Rule of Procedure 9(A). Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

The Commissioners Edwin, Herman and Belshan provided Board Committee updates. Commissioners Shoff and Forman had no updates regarding Board Committees.

Commissioner Shoff asked if there was any public comment, and there was none.

Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-031 Ratifying MnCCC Amendment for Extension to Maintenance and Support Agreement for Property Tax With Avenue f/k/a Conduent. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-032 Accepting a Donation to the Freeborn County CVCC from Jennifer Vogt-Erickson and Jeshua Erickson. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-033 Placing a Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) special assessment on Freeborn County Parcel 314630030 in the amount of $1,000,000.00. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-034 To Participate in the 2021 State of MN Performance Measurement Program. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21–029 Approval of Claims. General Fund $919,054.10; County Road & Bridge $61,819.84; Human Services $159,187.33; Public Health $55,260.28; County Ditch $3,565.06; Trust & Agency $435.44; Payroll Clearing Fund $38,224.22; Turtle Creek Watershed $13,104.16 FUND TOTALS $1,250,650.43

Number of Claims not exceeding $300 – 34

Dollar amount of claims not exceeding $300 – $2,846.28

Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

Chair, Commissioner Shoff adjourned the meeting at 9:16 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021.

By:

Christopher N. Shoff

Chair

Attest:

Thomas Jensen

Clerk/Administrator

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 20th day of February, 2021