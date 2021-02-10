Big Freeze Medallion Hunt: Day 3

The annual Big Freeze Medallion Hunt, sponsored by the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce, kicked off Monday.

Chamber Executive Director Shari Jenson said the chamber is running the Medallion Hunt a little differently this year, hoping to help local businesses in the process. Rather than giving the actual clues, each day the chamber will announce information about the “keepers” of the clues.

“Today is the day, the THIRD clue will be given;

You’ll need to visit some Chamber Members to figure out where the medallion is hidden!

Etcetera Tanning and Clothing hold today’s clue;

How you acquire it is all up to you.

You could stop by; but with temps zero and below,

It may be easier to check their Facebook,

Than go out in the snow.”