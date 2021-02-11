Covid-19 update: New cases dip in Freeborn, tick up in Mower, Steele
Freeborn County reported two new lab-confirmed cases on Thursday, increasing its cumulative cases to 2,702. Of the total, 73 are considered active cases.
There was one new hospitalization but no new deaths Thursday.
The new cases included one person in their 20s and one person in their 80s.
The following is an update on other area counties:
- Faribault County: two new cases; 1,156 total cases
- Mower County: 10 new cases; 3,926 total cases
- Steele County: 10 new cases; 2,932 total cases
- Waseca County: six new cases; 2,015 total cases
Minnesota reported 24 more deaths – none in south-central Minnesota – caused by COVID-19 Wednesday, along with 907 new cases.
