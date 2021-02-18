Covid-19 update: Pandemic claims life of Mower County resident in their 30s

Mower County reported its 31st death from Covid-19 on Thursday, a person between the ages of 30 and 34.

It was the county’s first death since the week ending Feb. 4.

Freeborn County reported 10 new lab-confirmed cases on Thursday, increasing its cumulative cases to 2,736. Of the total, 47 are considered active cases.

There was one new hospitalization but no new deaths Thursday. The county’s death total from the pandemic stands at 23.

The new cases were three people in their 40s and 80s; and one apiece in their 20s, 50s, 60s, and 70s.

The following is an update on other area counties:

Faribault County: five new cases; 1,198 total cases

Mower County: eight new cases; 3,965 total cases

Steele County: seven new cases; 2,954 total cases

Waseca County: five new case; 2,044 total cases

Minnesota reported 14 more deaths – including the one in south-central Minnesota, in Mower County – caused by COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 928 new cases.