Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To continued divisiveness in the community.

We know times are tough right now and that there are many things happening at the federal, state and local levels that are bringing out emotions from people in the community. You don’t have to look very far to see people in the Albert Lea area who are upset about many of these issues.

On one end, we are glad that people are getting involved and speaking out about issues that matter to them. But on the other hand, many are doing so in a way that is causing division and ill feelings in the community.

We ask people to take a step back before they post on social media. Think of a way to constructively and respectfully share your opinions, and then use those same guidelines to respond to others’ posts as well. We can all have different opinions, but we must try harder to present those opinions with civility and to treat others with respect.

To the snowplow operators in and around Albert Lea.

Thank you to the snowplow operators in the city of Albert Lea, Freeborn County and the surrounding area, who help keep the roads clear of snow and ice each winter.

We are reminded of this with each new round of snowfall we receive.

We have had a relatively mild winter thus far compared to some previous years, but we appreciate all the efforts to keep motorists safe.

To frigid temperatures moving into the area.

The coldest temperatures we have seen thus far this winter are moving into the area.

According to the National Weather Service, wind chill values were expected to dip below zero Friday and gradually get colder as the weekend wears on. Temperatures as low as 18 below zero are expected Saturday night with a wind chill value 32 below zero. Frigid temperatures are expected to continue through next week.

We encourage people to take the necessary safety precautions to make sure you are safe if you must travel over the weekend. These types of temperatures can cause frostbite if your skin is exposed to the elements. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.

People are advised to cover exposed skin and dress in layers when outside during these conditions.

If traveling, make sure there are warm clothes in your car, that someone knows your travel plans and that you have plenty of gas.

To plans to bring back Albert Lea secondary students for more in-person learning.

Many were pleased to hear the Albert Lea school district discuss plans to bring middle school and high school students back for in-person learning on Fridays on an alternating basis.

Up until this point, the learning model for students learning in-person has had students grouped into A/B groups with students in the A group attending in-person classes on Monday and Wednesday, and the B group attending in-person classes Tuesday and Thursday. All students have used distance learning on Fridays. Under the new plan, the students in the groups will alternate attending classes in-person at the schools every other Friday.

Parents have voiced their appreciation for giving their children more time in the classroom, and we think this option gives these students more in-person time with the teacher while still keeping safety at the top of mind.