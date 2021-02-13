Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To the organizers and sponsors of The Big Freeze.

At a time when it’s more challenging to host in-person events, we are grateful this week for the Albert Lea Main Street Program and all those who have played a part in planning The Big Freeze this year.

The event has been modified to keep people safe during the pandemic, but we have no doubt people who participate will have a great time.

Thank you, also, to the sponsors, who are donating prizes and resources.

We hope the event is a big success.

To the person who found this year’s Big Freeze medallion.

Congratulations to Trae Swehla, who was awarded a prize package of $500 worth of items Thursday after finding this year’s Big Freeze medallion.

Swehla found the medallion Wednesday night in a pot on Broadway across the street from the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, and photos were posted to the the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce page.

Thanks to all participated in this fun tradition in Albert Lea, and we look forward to it continuing in the coming years.

To the shooting at a Buffalo clinic that killed one and injured four others.

Any time there is a shooting across the country we are saddened, but when we hear about one in Minnesota in which multiple people were injured and one person was killed, it hits even closer to home.

Charges have been filed against the alleged shooter, Gregory Ulrich, 67, who allegedly shot the individuals and detonated three apparent pipe bombs. Three victims remained hospitalized Thursday, one in fair and two in good condition.

Law enforcement said Ulrich had threatened to carry out the event in the past and was known to have been angry over his medical treatment.

Our hearts go out to the Buffalo community in the aftermath of this shooting and to the health care workers who have endured this attack. We hope more answers will come in the upcoming weeks and that justice can be served.

To the Albert Lea High School student-athletes who signed letters of intent on Friday.

Congratulations to the four Albert Lea High School student-athletes who signed letters of intent with various colleges Friday in a smaller-scale ceremony at the school with family and coaches.

Included were the following:

• Shelby Hanson, who signed her letter of intent to play tennis at the University of Wisconsin, Superior

• Jaeda Koziolek, who signed her letter of intent to swim at University of St. Thomas

• Maddie Schneider, who signed her letter of intent to play soccer at University of Minnesota, Morris

• William Taylor, who signed his letter of intent to swim at University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire.

We wish these students the best in the coming months and congratulate them for their hard work in getting to this point.