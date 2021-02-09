Elaine M. Manges, 88, of Albert Lea, died Friday, February 5, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Home in Albert Lea.

Elaine was born on June 14, 1932 in Freeborn County, the daughter of Ray and Martha (Jensen) Heskett. Elaine graduated from the 8th grade in a rural school. She was united in marriage to Henry Edward Manges on December 4, 1950 in Austin, MN. Elaine and Henry made their home in the Freeborn County area, where they started their family of five children.

Elaine worked at Land O’ Lakes and Broadway Board and Care. Her main love was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Elaine raised her children to respect and be kind to others and did a wonderful job with them. Elaine loved to go fishing with her children. She also enjoyed camping and to check out the casinos.

Elaine will be greatly missed by her family for her spunk and sense of humor.

Elaine is survived by her children: Ruth Tennis, Albert Lea; Roger (Shari) Manges, Blooming Prairie, MN; Richard (Peggy) Manges, Albert Lea; Jim (Vicki) Manges, Albert Lea; Daughter-in-law, Beth Manges, Albert Lea; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her sister, Eldora Johnson of albert lea; sisters-in-law, Doris Heskett; Jane Manges and June Jasperson; numerous nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Jan (Houchin) Derose.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Edward Manges; son, Raymond Warren; infant grandson, and infant great-grandson; siblings: Marvin (Mabel) Heskett, Cecil Heskett, Ellen (Dale) Johnson, Elsie (Harold) Egge, Frank (Darlene) Heskett, Evelyn Nielsen; sisters-in-laws Lois (Elmer) Schroeder, and Mary (Allen) Juhl; and brothers-in-law: Robert Manges, Kenneth Manges, John (Twyla) Manges, Norman L Johnson, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 5:00-7:00pm. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11:00am with visitation 10am at Bonnurup Funeral Service in Albert Lea with Pastor Don Malinsky officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff that worked closely with Elaine during her stay at St. John’s Lutheran Home in Albert Lea.