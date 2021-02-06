Emmons woman injured in crash on Highway 69

An Emmons woman was injured Friday afternoon a vehicle rollover on U.S. Highway 69 in Freeborn County.

The Minnesota State Patrol report stated Noilyn De Sumner, 43, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

Sumner was reportedly driving a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox southbound on Highway 69 near milepost 3 in Nunda Township shortly after 2 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

The roads were listed as covered in snow and ice.

Sumner was wearing her seat belt, and alcohol was not a factor.

The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Lakes and Emmons fire departments, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.