FORE/JONES/21-113582
21-113582
Notice Of Mortgage
Foreclosure Sale
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
November 15, 2017
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL
AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:
$122,244.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Joann Jones, a single woman
MORTGAGEE:
Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT:
Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 100521370007004307
LENDER OR BROKER AND
MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR
STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Pacific Union Financial, LLC
SERVICER:
MidFirst Bank
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING:
Filed November 30, 2017, Freeborn County Registrar of Titles, as Document Number T115234, thereafter recorded in Abstract on November 30, 2017 as Document Number A530203
ASSIGNMENTS OF
MORTGAGE:
Assigned to: MidFirst Bank
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF
PROPERTY:
The land referred to in this Commitment is described as follows:
Tract 1:
The North 5 feet of Lot 3, in Block 11, Edina Manor, as the same is platted and recorded in the office of the Register of Deeds (now County Recorder) in and for Freeborn County, Minnesota, and lying and being the County of Freeborn, State of Minnesota, LESS AND EXCEPTING the West 130 feet thereof, also known as the East 69.75 feet of said Lot 3 in said Block 11, Edina, Manor.
Abstract Property
Tract 2:
Lot 18 in Block 1 in Edina Subdivision, being a Subdivision of Block 8, 9, 12, 14 and parts of Blocks 11 and 13 and vacated portions of Ninth, Tenth and St. Joseph Streets of Edina Manor as same is platted and recorded in the office of the Register of Deeds (now County Recorder) in and for Freeborn County, Minnesota, in Book 5 of Plats on Page 9A, subject to restrictions and reservations recorded in Book 3 of Torrens on pages 115-116 in the office of the said Register of Deeds (now County Recorder).
Torrens Certificate No. 8749
Tract 3:
The North 5 feet of Lot 19 in Block 1 in Edina Subdivision, a Subdivision of Blocks 8, 9, 12, 14 and parts of Block 11 and 13 and vacated portions of Ninth, Tenth and St. Joseph Streets of Edina Manor as same is platted and recorded in Book 5 of Plats on Page 9A in the office of the said Register of Deeds (now County Recorder) in and for Freeborn County, Minnesota.
REGISTERED PROPERTY
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
1504 Edina Ave
Albert Lea, MN 56007
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION
NUMBER:
R34.049.2060 and
R34.050.0070 COT# 9479.0 AND 9480.0
COUNTY IN WHICH
PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Freeborn
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO
BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE
GOOD THROUGH
FEBRUARY 10, 2021:
$125,115.21
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
April 6, 2021, 10:00AM
PLACE OF SALE:
Sheriff’s Main Office
Law Enforcement Center
411 South Broadway
Albert Lea, MN 56007
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on October 6, 2021, or the next business day if October 6, 2021 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: February 2, 2021
MidFirst Bank
Assignee of Mortgagee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
BY ___________________
Melissa L. B. Porter –
0337778
Gary J. Evers – 0134764
Joseph M. Rossman –
0397070
Attorneys for Mortgagee
LOGS Legal Group LLP
12550 West Frontage Road
Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 10th, 17th, 24th, days of February & the 3rd, 10th & 17th days of March, 2021.
NOTICE TO BIDDERS – 2021 SEASONAL BIDS
Notice To Bidders NOTICE is hereby given that SEALED PROPOSALS will be received until 10AM on Tuesday, March 9, 2021,... read more