Freeborn County dissolutions: December 2020 and January 2021
December 2020
Brie Louise Walters and Lance J Walters
Jody Lynn Buffington and Thomas Kevin Buffington
Mariah Jean Marie Dresser and Dakota Charles Anton
Marisa Daniele Jensen and Mitchell Dean Jensen
January 2021
Brenda Lou Eckart and Zachary David Eckart
Anna Noelle Banks and Jamie Lee Banks
Erica Marie Huston and Isaac Wade Huston
Nicole Lynn Honsey and Dennis Lance Honsey
Katie Marie Richards and Brody David Richards
Amanda Carolyn Drescher and Ryan Allen Howard Drescher
Cristie Kay Sorenson and Lyle Richard Sorenson
You Might Like
Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 26
Jessica Ann Anderson, 44, 617 11th St. E. Count 1: Theft. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $115. Brittany Jane Brewer,... read more