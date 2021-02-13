February 12, 2021

  • -9°

Freeborn County dissolutions: December 2020 and January 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

December 2020

Brie Louise Walters and Lance J Walters

Jody Lynn Buffington and Thomas Kevin Buffington

Mariah Jean Marie Dresser and Dakota Charles Anton

Marisa Daniele Jensen and Mitchell Dean Jensen

January 2021

Brenda Lou Eckart and Zachary David Eckart

Anna Noelle Banks and Jamie Lee Banks

Erica Marie Huston and Isaac Wade Huston

Nicole Lynn Honsey and Dennis Lance Honsey

Katie Marie Richards and Brody David Richards

Amanda Carolyn Drescher and Ryan Allen Howard Drescher

Cristie Kay Sorenson and Lyle Richard Sorenson

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials