Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Dec. 24
Trevon Rashaud Wilkenson, 21, 716 Valley Ave. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.
The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.
You Might Like
Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Dec. 23
Javen Juan Moreno, 18, 203 Elizabeth Ave. Count 1: Driving without a valid license. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $75.... read more