Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Dec. 30

Jesus Rangel Lara, 19, 2400 Esquire Ave. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jacob Carter Hendrickson, 69252 270th St., Alden. Count 1: Third-degree DWI. Dismissed. Count 2: Third-degree DWI, alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. Local confinement 180; stay 178 days for 2 years; credit for time served 2 days. Supervised probation 2 years. Fees: $605.

Jesus Rangel Lara, 19, 2400 Esquire Ave. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 2: Underage drinking and driving. Local confinement 60 days; stay 60 days for 1 year. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $480. Count 3: No proof of insurance. Local confinement 60 days; stay 60 days for 1 year. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $480.

Minh Giong Tran, 31, 110 Clinton St., Austin. Count 1: Displaying another’s plates. Dismissed. Count 2: Prohibited lights, blue lights. Dismissed. Count 3: Unregistered vehicle. Fees: $300. Count 4: No child passenger restraint system. Dismissed.

Kristy Lee Bady, 45, 1539A 120th Ave., Amery, Wis. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Dismissed.

Joel David Foster, 26, 502 Maryl St., Burlington, Wis. Count 1: Speeding 96 in a 70. Fees $280. Count 2: No vehicle registration. Dismissed.

Christian W Reese, 53, 3367 W. 164th Terrace, Stilwell, Kan. Count 1: Speeding 94 in a 70. Fees $220.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.