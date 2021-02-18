Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 11

Ashawanta Nettie Gill, 27, 7701 Scott Ave. N., Brooklyn Park. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Emma Grace Gustafson, 24, 765 Raymond Ave. Apt. 302, St. Paul. Count 1: Marijuana in vehicle. Unsupervised probation 1 year. Fees $75.

Edgar Wayne Gutierrez, 20, 201 Central Ave., Hollandale. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Angela Mary Kreuger, 41, 35 7th Ave. N., Waite Park. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Brittany Chanta Lark, 31, 903 ½ Bridge Ave. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Tarah Carolyn Hoiseth Larsen, 37, 106 First Ave., Myrtle. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jose Enemias Marin-Lopez, 29, 1012 Mitchell St., Clovis, N.M. Count 1: Speeding 97 in a 70. Fees $280. Count 2: No driver’s license. Fees $100.

Jovan Delaine McGee, 38, 224 Annie Road No. A, Silverthorne, Colo. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Justeen Marie McHenry, 29, 5110 Bryant Ave. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Larry Donnell McKnight, 29, 905 Westminster St. Apt. 306, St. Paul. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Miranda Kay Monticello, 26, 21817 County Highway S., Jim Falls, Wis. Count 1: Speeding 87 in a 70. Fees $140. Count 2: No driver’s license. Fees $100.

Caleb Charles Overby, 21, 1013 ½ 2nd Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: No insurance driver. Fees $280.

Hector Rolando Paredes Manuel, 37, 515 S. 31st St. Omaha, Neb. Count 1: Speeding 88 in a 70. Fees $140. Count 2: No driver’s license. Fees $100.

Kyle Steven Williams, 31, 38243 Minnesota 18, Austin. Count 1: Speeding 80 in a 60. Fees $220. Count 2: Driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Katanya Jerise Wilson, 37, 219 N. 19th St., Fort Dodge, Iowa. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $18.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.