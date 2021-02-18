Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 12

Martha Esther Beighley, 59, 206 Pearl St. S. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Lar Bwe, 35, 403 6th St. E. Count 1: Driving without valid license. Fees $180. Count 2: Speeding 45 in a 30. Fees $60.

Karen Marie Decker, 58, 1 1st St. #A4, Twin Lakes. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Local confinement 90 days; stay 90 days for 1 year. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $355.

Ramona Cecillia Estrada-Fluth, 23, 1074 Breezewood Road, Ardmore, Okla. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Brandon Michael Gladue, 37, 216 1st Ave. S. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Continued for dismissal.

Terry Thomas, 46, 26095 13th St. W, immerman. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Alan Francis Picha, 65, 1014 Newton Ave. S. Count 1: Careless Driving. Supervised probation 1 year. Local confinement 90 days; stay 90 days for 1 year. Fees $605. Count 2: DWI alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours. Dismissed. Count 3: Speeding 41 in a 30. Dismissed.

Nathaniel Gary Vanress, 20, 408 Sheridan St. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Barron Jamal Bass, 25, 1516 Plymouth Ave. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: No valid license. Fees $180.

Mitchell Jordan Boogren, 26, 8639 Jewel Ave. S., Cottage Grove. Count 1: Speeding 94 in a 70. Fees $220.

Douglas Shane Burleson, 56, 7550 Office Ridge Circle Unit 126, Eden Prairie. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $180.

Andrea Lee Dalton, 36, 2218 Altoona Ave., Eau Claire, Wis. Count 1: Speeding 99 in a 70. Fees $280.

Richard Cody Duran Rodarte, 24, 507 Tower Place. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Vladimir Emmanuel Standley Gaetan, 25, 5715 43rd Ave. S., Minneapolis. Count 1: Speeding 108 in a 70. Fees $380. Count 2: No insurance. Fees $200.

Lusbin Arnoldo Lopez Ramos, 32, 102 W. 103rd St. #3, Kansas City, Mo. Count 1: Speeding 80 in a 70. Fees $120. Count 2: No driver’s license. Fees $100.

Jesse Charles Witt, 40, 1917 N. 28th St., Superior, Wis. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Expired registration. Dismissed.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.