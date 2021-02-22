Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 18

Donald Keith Fette, 62, 222 4th Ave. N. Count 1: Driving after cancellation. Supervised probation 2 years. Fees $75.

Lisa Ann Jensen, 37, 904 Fountain St. W. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Javen Juan Moreno, 19, 203 Elizabeth Ave. Count 1: Third-degree assault. Supervised probation 5 years. Local confinement 58 days; credit for time served 58 days. Fees $205.

Oman Peter Balo, 25, 1120 12th St. S., St. Cloud. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI. Dismissed. Count 3: DWI, alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours. Supervised probation 2 years. Local confinement 60 days; stay 60 days for 2 years. Fees $605. Count 4: Fourth-degree DWI. Dismissed. Count 5: Speeding 90 in a 70. Dismissed.

Larry Allen Doyle, 59, 201 Park Ave. E., Hollandale. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Shayde Kristopher Schwabe, 24, 5725 S. Linwood Drive NE, Wyoming. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Speeding 85 in a 70. Fees: $60.

Brandon Jonathan Chavez Salgado, 22, 1201 Gene St. Count 1: Driving after cancellation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Charles Joshua Chopper, 21, 101 19th St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Speeding 77 in a 55. Fees $220. Count 2: No driver’s license. Fees $100.

Victor Varnell Curry, 51, 3414 W. Chicago Ave., Illinois. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $180.

Daniel Alexander Dozier, 36, 819 N. Delaware, Mason City, Iowa. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $180.

Julian Devawn Gibbs, 39, 617 Donegal Center, St. Paul. Count 1: Speeding 84 in a 70. Fees $130 Count 2: Driving after suspension. Fees $200.

Demetrius Desean Gladney, 20, 5555 Vista Drive Apt. 532, West Des Moines, Iowa. Count 1: Speeding 90 in a 70. Fees $220. Count 2: Driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Fantasia Mae Hester, 28, 264 Curtice St. E., St. Paul. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Ronald Eugene Irvin, 992 NW 8th Ave., New Brighton. Count 1: Speeding 94 in a 70. Fees $220. Count 2: Driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Lavelle Deharon Jackson, 34, 2535 16th Ave. S., Minneapolis. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Brandon Michael Jenkins, 31, 811 13th Ave. SE, Austin. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Anthony George Jimenez Gonzalez, 24, 705 Freeborn Ave. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Isaiah Jahmul Lipscomb, 30, 12900 Pennsylvania Ave. S. 260, Burnsville. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: Marijuana in vehicle. Fees $50.

Lauren Draper Mars, 26, 1269 N. Logan St. Apt. 22, Denver, Colo. Count 1: Speeding 94 in a 70. Fees $220. Count 2: No driver’s license. Fees $100.

Ronald William Marshall, 53, 5350 SE Laflin St. #2, Chicago. Count 1: Speeding 90 in a 70. Fees $220. Count 2: Driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Kaitlyn Joann McCarl, 20, 2905 Cambridge St., Des Moines, Iowa. Count 1: Speeding 99 in a 70. Fees $280.

Isidro Ramirez Hernandez, 19, 403 9th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Jose Francis Sanchez Martinez, 34, 659 Concord St. N., South St. Paul. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Gordon Alan Stout, 55, 201 Central Ave. S. Apt. 3, Hollandale. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Montserrat Vazquez Cervantes, 30, 1239 Herbert St. Apt. H303, St. Paul. Count 1: Speeding 79 in a 70. Fees $120. Count 2: Driving after revocation. Fees $200.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.