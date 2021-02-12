Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 13

Joseph Manasseh Johnson, 27, 2523 Logan Ave. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Nyaroun Jordan Manpign, 20, 7436 72nd Lane N., Brooklyn Park. Count 1: Disorderly conduct, fighting or brawling. Local confinement 60 days; stay 60 days for 1 year. Unsupervised probation 1 year. Fees: $310. Counts 2-5: Fifth-degree assault. Dismissed.

Tosha Sue Nielsen, 33, 22308 790th Ave. Count 1: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault. Dismissed.

Ashley Marie Rojas, 26, 1004 Dunham St. Count 1: Failure to obtain a new driver’s license. Fees $100. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Sargba Borkay, 19, 1709 Frank Hall Drive. Count 1: Instruction permit violations. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $75. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $75.

Tosha Sue Nielsen, 33, 22308 790th Ave. Count 1: No contact order violation. Dismissed.

Michael Owen Zelenak, 18, 715 W. Park Ave. Count 1: Taking fish without angling license. Fees $180.

Destiny Laniah Montrice Derden, 19, 6125 Vicksburg Lane N. Apt. 125, Plymouth. Count 1: Speeding 113 in a 70. Fees $380.

Be Lay, 27, 1011 Rosehill Drive. Count 1: Speeding 78 in a 60. Fees $140. Count 2: Instruction permit violation. Fees $50.

Ivan Narvaez Sanchez, 32, 6922 South Loop East No. 6, Houston, Texas. Count 1: Speeding 86 in a 70. Fees $140. Count 2: No driver’s license. Fees $100.

George Arnold Williams, 66, 7100 Florence Place, St. Louis, Mo. Count 1: DWI, alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours. Dismissed. Count 2: Speeding 98 in a 70. Dismissed.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.