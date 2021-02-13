Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 22

Kimberly Ann Ammons, 50, 515 E 4th St. Count 1: Protection order violation. Local confinement 365 days; stay 361 days for 2 years; credit for time served 4 days. Supervised probation 2 years. Community service 20 hours.

Diana Marie Brown, 21, 808 Johnson St. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Carlos Alberto Lazaro Huertz, 19, 1202 18 St. E. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Destany Jade Luna, 820 4 Ave S. Unit 202. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Shannon Marie Olson, 45, 12273 450 Ave., Blue Earth. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Robert Benjamin Willaby, 33, 634 7 St. E. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $380. Count 2: Speeding 57 in a 30, urban district. Fees $100.

Steven Regino Schwering, 29, 105 2nd St. SE Basement Apt., Austin. Count 1: Receiving stolen property. Supervised probation 3 years. Local confinement 111 days; credit for time served 111 days. Fees $572. Count 2: Theft of motor fuel from retailer. Dismissed.

Xavian Lee Sheka, 19, 2212 367 St. Grafton, Iowa. Count 1: Operating a vehicle without plates. Fees $180.

Brittany Marie Calhoun, 25, 1216 St. John Ave. Count 1: Speeding 80 in a 70. Fees $120. Count 2: Driving after revocation. Fees $200. Count 3: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Natika Laurice Nichols, 33, 3311 Crescent Drive Apt. 3, Des Moines, Iowa. Count 1: Speeding 85 in a 70. Fees $140. Count 2: No driver’s license. Fees $100.

Juan Lopez Vazquez Lopez, 42, 1006 2nd Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $180.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.