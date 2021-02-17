February 18, 2021

Freeborn County marriage applications: January 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Torri Lynne Avery and Richard David Scheib

Heather Dawn Lowe and Joseph John Meyer

Elia Elizabeth Lopez and Francisco Lopez Guerrero

Wesley Edwin Johnson and Tari Jean Ferrie

Jeremy Kent Posey and Jennifer Melissa Posey

Randy Lee Johansen and Judy Mae Martin

Jose Alfonso Francis Avelar Jr. and Iris Ann Barrera Lewis

Arik Timothy Matson and Megan Michelle Joyce

Grace Ann Parker and Lance David O’Reilly

