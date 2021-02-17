Freeborn County marriage applications: January 2021
Torri Lynne Avery and Richard David Scheib
Heather Dawn Lowe and Joseph John Meyer
Elia Elizabeth Lopez and Francisco Lopez Guerrero
Wesley Edwin Johnson and Tari Jean Ferrie
Jeremy Kent Posey and Jennifer Melissa Posey
Randy Lee Johansen and Judy Mae Martin
Jose Alfonso Francis Avelar Jr. and Iris Ann Barrera Lewis
Arik Timothy Matson and Megan Michelle Joyce
Grace Ann Parker and Lance David O’Reilly
