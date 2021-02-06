February 5, 2021

Fire trucks are parked bumper to bumper in the Hayward fire hall, leaving little room for the department to acquire new trucks that are larger in size. - Kelly Wassenberg/Albert Lea Tribune

Hayward FD completes cancer training

By Staff Reports

Published 8:45 pm Friday, February 5, 2021

The Hayward Fire Department completed cancer prevention training on Wednesday. Cancer is one of three most common issues experienced by firefighters; the others are cardiac and emotional trauma issues.

The training class was hosted by the Minnesota Firefighter Initiative, the statewide advocacy organization working to address “the growing health crisis in the Minnesota fire service.”

More than 8,000 firefighters have completed the training.

