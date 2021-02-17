Information sought in survey about pollinator annual report

The Interagency Pollinator Protection Team is seeking public feedback on the 2020 Minnesota State Agency Pollinator Annual Report through a survey. The report summarizes, identifies challenges and makes recommendations about pollinator protection efforts in Minnesota.

The survey can be found at https://survey.mn.gov/s.asp?k=161038710365

People should answer the survey by Feb. 26.

If you have any questions, contact State Pollinator Coordinator Rebeca Gutierrez-Moreno by email at rebeca.gutierrez-moreno@state.mn.us or by phone at 651-757-2268.