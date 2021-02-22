James “Jim” Loren Bottelson

James “Jim” Bottelson, age 79 passed away Friday, February 19th 2021.

A private family service will be held Saturday, February 27 at the Bonnerup Funeral Home in Albert Lea.

Livestreaming details of the service can be found on the website. www.BonnerupFuneralService.com

He was born in Albert Lea, MN to Jim and Carol Bottelson on May 25, 1941. Jim spent his early years caring for animals, riding horses, hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He often shared stories of his many adventures with older brother and best friend Clair, and sisters Marlene, Becky and Kim. His life was shaped by his family especially his many aunts, uncles and cousins. The importance of family was instilled in Jim from a young age and he remained close to many throughout the years.

Jim proudly served our country in the US Army and was stationed in San Francisco. He met Nancy Bolinger his wife of 54 years and started a family while living in Blooming Prairie MN and working for Midwest Breeders. Their family grew quickly with the arrival of a son and then twin girls. Relocating to Clarks Grove and closer to his parents, they were blessed with another set of twin girls. Jim worked several trades throughout his life. After retiring he finally had time to develop his creative and artistic skills. He had a passion for wood carving and loved making unique gifts for family and friends. He took pride in his creations and they are cherished by many. Jim loved going to antique stores and auctions. With Nancy by his side, the two of them brought home many “treasures.”

Jim loved and supported his children and spoke with pride of the lives they created. He encouraged his children to work hard, care about others and be good people. He was a really good Dad but an even better Papa!

His eight grandchildren brought him so much joy. He leaves them with memories of life on the farm, grand adventures, evening bonfires, road trips, jokes at Nana’s expense and Papa stories. Their lives have been shaped by the lessons learned from their Papa and their futures will be a part of his legacy.

He will be remembered and missed by many but so greatly by his wife who was by his side in good times and bad. She will miss holding his hand, talking about grandchildren and sharing a snack before bedtime.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Carol, brother Clair Bottelson, sister Marlene Kayser, many uncles and aunts, close friends and many pets.

He is survived by his wife; Nancy, children; Eric Bottelson and wife Dacia, Kathie Lein and husband Ross, Kristin Hamburg and husband Keith, Marrie Bottelson, Carrie Peterson and husband Howard. Sisters; Becky Farris and Kim Weiser; Brother- in-law, Thomas Kayser; Nieces, Carol Kayser and Julie Yotter; Nephews, Tommy Kayser and Jay Bottelson; Grandchildren, Mina Lein, Carol Lein, Herbie Lein, Emma Hamburg, Eric Hamburg, Sophie Bottelson, Claire Bottelson and Halle Peterson; Great niece, Katie and Josh Cords and Christian and Hailey.

He was stubborn, sometimes grumpy and hated bananas. He was curious, interesting, generous and full of good ideas. Once when asked why he always left his keys in his truck he replied “because someone might need it more than me.” He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Blessed be his memory.