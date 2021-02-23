Jaysen Dale Green, 60, passed away unexpectedly following a heart attack at his home in Cathedral City, Calif., on February 16, 2021. Jaysen was born on January 23, 1961 in Albert Lea, Minn.

Jaysen graduated from Albert Lea High School 1979 and moved to California in 1986. Several years later he returned to Minnesota, where he worked at the University of Minnesota. It was there he met his partner Walter Richey in 1993. They moved to California in 2001 and lived in Ukiah, where together they owned and operated several thriving businesses. In February, 2021 they moved to Cathedral City, Calif.

He was very genuine, full of life, always on the go, and always had to be doing something. His energy was endless. His laughter was contagious. His humor was welcoming, and his stories were fun. We should all be so lucky to know someone like him.

Jaysen and Walter loved to travel. From Europe to Africa to Asia they traveled the world together, and for the past several years they spent their winters at their vacation home in Mexico.

Thank you for the time we got to spend with you, Jaysen. And for your stories. You will be greatly missed.

In addition to Walter, Jaysen is survived by his mother JoAnn of Albert Lea, aunt Donna Arneson of Arizona, uncle Dale (Barb) Flo of Le Sueur, Minn., brother Tom of Portland, Ore., and sisters Sue (Gary) Riley of Carroll, Iowa; Linka (Butch) Roberts of Portland, Ore.; and Lori (Kenn) Register of Albert Lea, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, and his loving dog Noodle. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry, brothers Steve, Chuck and Bryce, niece Elizabeth Zwinger and nephew Jacob Davis.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.