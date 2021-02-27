Letter: Civil War Round Table event is this week

The next Civil War Round Table will be be at 7 p.m. Thursday in the former school board room at Brookside Educational Center. This program will be a movie, “The War In the West.” Folks attending should park at the back of the building and be certain to wear masks and maintain safe distancing within the facility. The traditional drawing for a book will be directly after the end of the movie and the brief Q&A discussion. This event is free to the general public.

Richard Mammel

Albert Lea