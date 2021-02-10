Letter: COVID-19 is eradicating independent business owners

Definition of capitalism by Merriam-Webster: Capitalism is — an economic system characterized by private or corporate ownership of capital goods, by investments that are determined by private decision, and by prices, production and the distribution of goods that are determined mainly by competition in a free market.

Capitalism has become a dirty word! However, capitalism is the foundation America was built upon! Small independent businessmen are backbone of America. But then the independent businessman is a danger to socialism and therefor must be eradicated. Why? Because he is an independent thinker. In a socialist society, independent thought cannot be tolerated.

Unintended or intentionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has become the perfect vehicle to eradicate the independent businessman. They are disappearing by the tens of thousands, especially in blue states that imposed draconian shutdown rules.

On the other hand, corporate turnkey managers have no loyalty to the local community; their only goal is get out of Dodge as quickly as possible by climbing the corporate ladder. The corporations they work for do not bank or invest in the local community. It is the job of the corporate manager to get the most possible out of his employees. By keeping the payroll as low as possible, he will build the bottom line and increase his bonuses and his chances for promotion.

The goal of the left is to destroy small businesses based on capitalism and replace them by giant multi-national corporations functioning like monopolies.

Walmart destroyed Main Street. Amazon is out to destroy Walmart and other big box stores. Our thoughts will be molded by liberal media the propaganda arm of the Democratic party. Social media is a monopoly that will monitor your every post. If you speak out too stridently against goals of the left, you will be banned.

Communities large and small will not realize what they have lost until it is too late. The local independent businessman has roots in the community serving on the school board, city council, county commissioners, church council and the countless other committees needed to make cities viable. He banks in the local community. He invests his profits back in the community. He treats his employees well as they are the key to his success. He is the glue that holds the community together.

Currently, America has a very rich and powerful elite class, a dying middle class and an ever growing underclass barely surviving pay check to pay check, or living on welfare, with little hope of advancement or escape.

Destroy Capitalism and you destroy an individual’s ability to dream and the initiative to better him/herself.

There’s documented evidence that the following is painfully true:

“You can vote your way into socialism, but you’ll have to shoot your way out.”

“There is no difference between communism and socialism, except in the means of achieving the same ultimate end: Communism proposes to enslave men by force, socialism — by vote. It is merely the difference between murder and suicide.” — Ayn Rand, “Atlas Shrugged, Part III.”

Don Sorensen

Albert Lea