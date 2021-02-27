Letter: Support food pantry during month of March

The Ecumenical Food Pantry in Albert Lea is once again partnering with the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign. This is the 40th year of coordinating the largest grassroots food and fund drive to help restock Minnesota food shelves.

In 2020, the Ecumenical Food Pantry served almost 4,000 individuals, including over 1,200 children. The pantry is open on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 to 11:45 a.m. and is in the First Presbyterian Church, 308 Water St., Albert Lea.

Volunteers are the heart of the Ecumenical Food Pantry and come from many area churches. This means all of your donations of food and money stay in the local area to benefit those who need your help.

Checks may be made payable to Ecumenical Food Pantry and mailed to 308 Water St., Albert Lea, MN 56007. Food donations may be dropped off here also.

Please consider helping our friends and neighbors during our March campaign.

LeAnn Knutson

board member

Ecumenical Food Pantry