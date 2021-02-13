February 12, 2021

Letter: Thanks to Public Health staff

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

A big thank you to Freeborn County Public Health. As an Albert Lea Area Schools district employee, I was fortunate enough to receive my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The whole process took less then 20 minutes. The staff was polite, efficient and knowledgeable. I know the whole staff at Public Health has been working tirelessly since this all began almost a year ago. We are very fortunate to have these dedicated professionals working in Freeborn County. Again, thank you!

Penny Jahnke

Albert Lea

