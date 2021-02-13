Letter: Thanks to Public Health staff
A big thank you to Freeborn County Public Health. As an Albert Lea Area Schools district employee, I was fortunate enough to receive my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The whole process took less then 20 minutes. The staff was polite, efficient and knowledgeable. I know the whole staff at Public Health has been working tirelessly since this all began almost a year ago. We are very fortunate to have these dedicated professionals working in Freeborn County. Again, thank you!
Penny Jahnke
Albert Lea
You Might Like
Letter: St. Theodore Catholic school a blessing this year
For those of us who have children at St. Theodore’s school, we can sum up our thoughts about the past... read more