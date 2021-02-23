Funeral Services for Lois Mae Baker will be held at 10 AM, Friday, February 26, 2021 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at St. Peters Cemetery in New Richland. The service will be live streamed on the Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home page beginning five minutes prior to service time. Masks will be required, and all social distancing protocols will be followed.

Lois Mae (Johnson) Baker was born March 31, 1932 in Waseca County to Carl and Ida (Greenwood) Johnson. She grew up and received her education in the Hartland and New Richland area. On March 31, 1952 she was united in marriage to Lloyd Baker. The couple made their home in Albert Lea. Lois worked at the Good Samaritan Society for 25 years as a CNA and Housekeeper. Lloyd passed away on November 12, 1999 and Lois continued to live in Albert Lea. Lois passed away on February 20, 2021 having reached the age of 88 years.

Lois was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran church where she was a member of Ladies Aide, the church quilting group and taught Sunday School. She was also a member of the RED HAT CLUB and loved to volunteer at many places in Albert Lea. Lois enjoyed Crocheting, sewing baby quilts, rummage sales and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Lois is survived by daughters, Linda (Frank) Bera of Hines, MN, LaDonna (Paul) Grimes of Hampton, VA; grandchildren Eddie Bruellman of Blue Earth, Crystal (Mike) Wayner of East Liverpool, OH, Justin (Fabiola) Bruellman of Blue Earth, Michele Wells of Virginia Beach, VA, Greg Grimes of Hampton, VA; great-grandchildren, Elena, Isabella, Aaliyah and Madison; siblings, Elsie (Richard) Marlin of Albert Lea, Gene (Elaine) Johnson of Albert Lea. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; infant son LeRoy, infant twin brothers; brothers Albert and Dean; sister, Betty.

She will be loved and missed by everyone.