February 5, 2021

Mattson joins angus group

By Staff Reports

Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 5, 2021

Macy Mattson, of Albert Lea, is a new junior member of the American Angus Association.

Junior members are eligible to register cattle in the group, participate in group programs and take part in association-sponsored shows and events.

The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active members.

