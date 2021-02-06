Mattson joins angus group
Macy Mattson, of Albert Lea, is a new junior member of the American Angus Association.
Junior members are eligible to register cattle in the group, participate in group programs and take part in association-sponsored shows and events.
The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active members.
You Might Like
Free meals available through summer meal programs for children
To increase participation in summer meal programs, the Minnesota Department of Education is seeking local sponsors or sites for this... read more