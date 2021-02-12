Mayo to host virtual community forum on COVID-19 vaccinations
Mayo Clinic Health System in southeast Minnesota will host a free virtual COVID-19 community forum from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. The forum, which is open to the general public, will feature several Mayo Clinic experts, who will discuss pandemic-related topics, including vaccination for COVID-19.
Speakers will include Dr Robert Albright Jr., regional vice president for the southeast Minnesota region of Mayo Clinic Health System.
Albright will be joined by:
- Dr. Abinash Virk, an infectious diseases specialist at Mayo Clinic, who co-chairs the COVID-19 vaccine allocation and distribution work group.
- Dr. Sarah Crane, an internal medicine physician at Mayo Clinic, who specializes in geriatric medicine. She has assisted with COVID-19 vaccination planning and the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines at Mayo locations in Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna, Red Wing and Rochester.
- Dr. Nicole G. Schmidt, the regional manager for environment safety and emergency management in the southeast Minnesota region of Mayo Clinic Health System, and the regional incident commander. Schmidt also is a member of the Southeast Minnesota Disaster Health Coalition, working closely with public health officials from counties in southern Minnesota.
Those interested in attending the COVID-19 community forum should register through the link in the Classes and Events section of the Mayo Clinic Health System website.
Follow updated COVID-19 information posted on the Mayo Clinic Health System website and social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
