Merrill D. Bunn

Celebration of Life for Merrill Bunn will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Ellendale United Methodist Church. All Covid-19 guidelines and precautions will be followed. Private burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery in New Richland. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Merrill Dean Bunn, age 92 of Ellendale, passed away on February 15, 2021 at the Owatonna Hospital.

Merrill was born on December 28, 1928 to John and Ada (Daniel) Bunn in Waseca. He grew up in the rural Ellendale area and graduated from Ellendale High School. After high school he joined the family farm. On August 17, 1958 Merrill married Berniece Jensen in St. Paul, MN. Together they lived on the farm and raised their family. In 1986 they moved into town. After Berniece passed away, Merrill moved into Whispering Oaks Assisted Living.

Merrill was an active member of the Ellendale Gun club. He also had a love for horses. He loved to ride and go to draft horse shows. Merrill enjoyed raising and helping his children raise Charlois cattle. Merrill never missed one of his children or grandchildren’s sporting events. Most of all, Merrill loved to spend time with his family and friends; especially their fishing trips up north.

Merrill is survived by his children Steven (Dawn), Julie (Dean) Hunt, Deb (Sue), and David (Jennifer); grandchildren John, Jacob (Nicole), Nathan (Jodi), Payton, Parker, and Sofia; great grandchildren Aubrey, Aiden, Kaleigh, Annastyn, and Nolan; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Merrill was preceded in death by wife Berniece; and sister Kathryn Bunn.