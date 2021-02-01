Nicholas David Reindal

Celebration of Life for Nicholas Reindal will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday (2/3) at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Rev. Kristi Mitchell will officiate. Burial will be in the Alden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM on Tuesday at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. The service will be livestream via Youtube Live. Please visit www.bayviewfuneral.com to view the livestream. Masks will be required to enter the building and all Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com

Nicholas David Riendal, age 33, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 in La Crosse, WI.

Nick was born on January 7, 1988 in Albert Lea to David and Sara (Troska) Reindal. He grew up in the Alden area and graduated from Alden-Conger High School in 2006. After highschool he attended the University of Minnesota – Duluth and studied Journalism. In 2011, Nick started his career at Lincare Oxygen and worked with the company for the past 10 years. He was later promoted to Center Manager for the Albert Lea, MN branch. In 2019, Nick moved to La Crosse, WI and assumed the same role as Center Manager with the larger branch.

Since childhood, Nick enjoyed the hobbies of fishing, hunting, golfing, and watching all MN sports teams. Whether it be the Minneapolis Miracle, or the Blair Walsh Wide Left, Nick always had it in his heart that one day he would see a major MN team win the big game. Nick enjoyed giving others the gift of comic relief in any circumstance, always offering some way out of a difficult situation by a funny comment or facial gesture. Spending time with friends and family was always something he looked forward to and his big personality always had an impact on everyone around him. A Saturday morning tee-time was like Christmas morning to Nick. During his time working in Albert Lea, Nick and his Dad, Dave, spent countless weekends hitting the links. Nick loved to play caddy for his Dad, and Dave learned quickly to lean on clubs other than a 7 iron. He believed firmly in getting to be the best at anything you do, because you can. Nick’s love for his Mother, Sara, was unfathomable. He could make her laugh harder than she ever had at the drop of a hat. From serious life decisions, to the shelf life of the hamburger in his fridge, Nick always turned to his Mom for advice. As the oldest sibling, Nick lived his life caring for, protecting, and loving his two younger siblings, Sam and Chrissy. Nick’s big heart helped him touch the lives of so many people in so many situations. For all of these reasons and many more, he will forever be ingrained in so many hearts.

Nick is survived by his parents David and Sara; siblings Sam and Chrissy; grandma Ingeborg Reindal; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He is preceded in death by maternal grandparents Raymond and Anne Troska; paternal grandfather Lloyd Reindal; uncle Keith Anderson and cousin Douglas Kline.