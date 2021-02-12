February 12, 2021

  • -8°

Notice

By Submitted

Published 12:26 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

Arlen Groe

Aug. 5, 1935-Feb. 11, 2021

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Arlen Groe, 85, Albert Lea, Minn., died Thursday, Feb. 11, in Good Samaritan Society.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16, at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Pastor John Holt will officiate. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Arrangements by Bonnerup Funeral Service.

www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials