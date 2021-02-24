NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING – 2021

Shell Rock Township

Notice Of

Annual Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Shell Rock Township, 2021 Annual Meeting will be held Tuesday, March 9th, beginning at 6:30 P.M. It will be held at the Town Hall & Community Center, located at 80976 110th St., Glenville, MN. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be postponed one week, to March 16 th at 6:30 P.M.

Purpose of the Annual Meeting is to conduct all necessary business as prescribed by law. Agenda items will include a 2020 Financial Report and setting of the 2021 (payable 2022) tax levy. Local residents are invited to attend. Masks and social distancing will be required.

/s/Don Flatness

Don Flatness, Twp. Clerk

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 24th day of March, 2021