NOTICE TO BIDDERS – CULVERT REPLACEMENT

Notice To Bidders

NOTICE is hereby given that SEALED PROPOSALS will be received until 10AM on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, by the Board of County Commissioners at the Office of the County Engineer, 3300 Bridge Ave, Albert Lea, MN 56007, at which time the proposals will be opened. Proposals will be considered at the County Board meeting on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, for the following project:

LOCAL PROJECT NO:

CP 021-CULV-026

CONTRACT NUMBER:

210026

LOCATION:

on CSAH 26 from I-90 to TH-

251.

TYPE OF WORK:

REPLACE CULVERTS

The major items of work are approximately:

2118.509, AGGREGATE SURFACING CLASS 2, TON, 750;

2211.509, AGGREGATE BASE CLASS 5, TON, 1500;

2501.503, 24” RC PIPE CULVERT, L F, 534;

2501.503, 48” RC PIPE CULVERT, L F, 148;

Proposals, Plans and Specifications are available at: Freeborn County Engineer’s Office, 3300 Bridge Ave, Albert Lea, MN 56007. Cost $35.00 (non-refundable incl. tax). Plans and Proposals may be downloaded for no charge from Freeborn County’s website. Go to https://egram.co.freeborn.mn.us/oneoffice/ to request access.

Bids must be sealed, identified on the envelope and accompanied by a Bidder’s Bond or Certified Check in an amount equal to at least 5% of the total bid made payable to the Auditor/Treasurer of Freeborn County.

The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities therein.

Philip Wacholz P.E.

Freeborn County

County Engineer

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 13th, 20th, 27th days of February, 2021