Orville H. Wittmer

Orville Harry Wittmer, age 97, of Glenwood City, WI passed away Wednesday Feb. 10, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems Red Cedar in Menomonie, WI.

Orville was born Sept. 30, 1923 in Menomonie, WI to Herman and Louise (Stern) Wittmer.

He attended a country school in Albert Lea where he graduated the 8th grade. It was there where he met the love of his life Eleanor Nelson and they married on Sept. 8, 1946.

Orville was always a hard worker and there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. They farmed in the Albert Lea, MN area until the early 60’s, when they decided to spread their wings and they moved to Wisconsin. Where they purchased a farm in the Emerald, WI area. As years went on he eventually worked 3 farms, he was a very busy man. After the years of all the work and no play Orville sold the farm and took on a job with St. Croix County, first working on the bridge crew and later as a diesel mechanic.

In his spare time Orville loved to hunt and fish. He made many trips to Canada and also a trip of a life time to fish Halibut in Alaska.

There wasn’t a hunting season that went by that he didn’t spend a day in the woods with family and friends, waiting for that 30 point buck. He loved it all, spending time with his boys making memories to last a lifetime.

Orville is preceded in death by his parents, wife Eleanor in 2003, Daughters Dorothy Peloquin and Janel Reese, grandson Edward James Thoen sister Ardith Schewe and brother Harold Wittmer.

Orville is survived by daughter Gwen Wittmer (Rob Van Vleck) sons Kevin (Debbie) Wittmer, Kermit Wittmer and Kenneth (Nancy) Wittmer. 26 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and 48 great great grandchildren.

He is further survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Due to Covid Numbers are limited. Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday Feb 15, 2021at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Glenwood City, WI with Reverend Jonathan Zielske officiating. Service will be streamed on Holy Cross Lutheran Church Facebook page. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery Emerald, WI. Visitation will take place at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City from 11 to 1 on Monday Feb 15, 2021. Masked are required.