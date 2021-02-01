PROBATE – DAVID A. DRESCHER
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.
24-PR-21-113
Notice And Order Of
Hearing On Petition For
Probate Of Will And
Appointment Of
Personal Representative
And Notice To Creditors
Estate of David A. Drescher,
Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 7, 2021, at 8:00 a.m., a hearing will be held via ZOOM at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, June 27, 2019, (“Will’), and for the appointment of Margaret J. Drescher, whose address is 65560 180th Street, Alden, MN, 56009 and Craig Drescher, whose address is 17723 660th Avenue, Alden, MN 56009 as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Please see notice of remote hearing with instructions.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: Jan. 22, 2021
(COURT SEAL)
Steven Schwab
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Allan L. Halvorsen
Goldman Sturtz & Halvorsen, Chtd.
137 North Broadway
Albert Lea, MN, 56007
Attorney License No: 219733
Telephone: (507) 373-1409
Email:
ahalvorsen@gshlawofc.com
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 30th day of Januaray & the 6th day of February, 2021
PROBATE – GAYLEEN R. STERNBERG
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 24-PR-21-35 Notice And Order... read more